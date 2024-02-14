0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:28

According to Reuters, Washington Dismissed Putin’s Ceasefire Proposal

Story Code : 1116305
According to Reuters, Washington Dismissed Putin’s Ceasefire Proposal
According to Reuters, three Russian sources reported to the news agency that a ceasefire proposal presented by Putin to halt hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, transmitted to US authorities via intermediaries, was rejected.

These Russian informants, speaking with Reuters, asserted that Putin, in 2023, communicated messages to Washington through various intermediaries, including Moscow's Arab allies in the Middle East and others, both publicly and privately, expressing his willingness to engage in discussions regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine.

These Russian sources underscored that Putin's proposal to halt hostilities along current front lines did not indicate any intention on his part to relinquish control of any Ukrainian territories currently under Russian military occupation.

Meanwhile, a US informant, speaking to Reuters, refuted any formal communication between Moscow and Washington, affirming: The United States will not engage in negotiations without Ukraine's presence.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin, the White House, the US State Department, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have all chosen not to comment on this development.

On February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced criticism against the West for neglecting Moscow's security apprehensions and formally acknowledged the independence of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region.

Subsequently, three days later, on Thursday, 24th of February, 2022, Putin launched a military intervention, labeling it a "special operation," targeting Ukraine. This action intensified the strained relations between Moscow and Kiev into a military standoff, and the conflict persists to this day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024