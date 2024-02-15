Israeli Aggression Strikes South Lebanon: 11 Martyred in Residential Building Attack

Islam Times - An Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential building in Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 11 innocent civilians. Reports from the south revealed that the initial death toll of martyrs and wounded had risen to eight and seven, respectively, with searches for missing individuals still ongoing.

The Israeli attacks were relentless, leading to the martyrdom of members of the Berjawi family in a targeted raid on a residential apartment in Nabatiyeh. The assault caused substantial damage, with the building on the brink of collapse following the strike by a guided missile.Video footage circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the airstrikes, highlighting the destruction left in their wake. In response, civil defense teams mobilized quickly, evacuating the targeted building to prevent further casualties.The situation escalated further as Israeli strikes expanded to other regions in southern Lebanon, claiming the lives of four individuals, including a mother and her two children, in villages such as Sowaneh, Adshit, and Shehabieh. The attacks came in retaliation following a significant operation launched by the resistance earlier in the day near the Israeli Northern Command headquarters in Safed.The Israeli occupation military reported multiple missile launches toward their bases and sites, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to seven others. Sirens blared in settlements across the North, including Netu’a, Upper occupied al-Jalil, and Safad.