North Korean Leader Oversees Test of Surface-to-sea Missile

Islam Times - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a new surface-to-sea missile on Wednesday and visited a major munitions factory

The “Padasuri-6” missiles flew for about 23 minutes before hitting a target in the East Sea (Sea of Japan), the party-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday.Kim reportedly expressed satisfaction with the performance and emphasized the need to strengthen the DPRK’s capabilities and readiness near the maritime border with South Korea, in particular the areas around Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong islands.Rejecting the legitimacy of the Northern Limit Line separating the two Koreas at sea, he claimed South Korea was violating North Korea’s sovereignty by “invading our waters with various combat ships” under the guise of maritime patrols and interdicting third-party ships.Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months with North Korea testing its weapons and the US, South Korea and Japan strengthening their combined military exercises in response.