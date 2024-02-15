0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 08:19

France Opposes Israeli Ground Invasion of Rafah

Story Code : 1116353
France Opposes Israeli Ground Invasion of Rafah
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, during which Macron expressed France’s “firm opposition to an Israeli offensive in Rafah.”

The city on Gaza's southern border with Egypt is sheltering some 1.4 million displaced people over half the Gaza Strip's population who are crammed into tent camps and overflowing apartments and shelters.

According to a statement from the president's office, Macron told Netanyahu that an offensive into Rafah could “only lead to a humanitarian disaster of a new magnitude,” with any forced displacement of a population potentially being a violation of international humanitarian law and increasing the risk of a regional escalation.

Macron also stressed the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, including opening the Israeli port of Ashdod and establishing a direct land route from Jordan.

Earlier, news sources reported about the new crime of the Zionist regime in the city of Rafah and the use of prohibited weapons in it.

More than 112 people were killed, and 232 others injured in the early morning attacks and bombardment of the Zionist regime targeting several neighborhoods in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in Rafah, according to Palestinian officials. 
