Thursday 15 February 2024 - 08:20

US Announces Fresh Anti-Iran Sanctions

The US Treasury said, in a statement Wednesday night, that these individuals and entities were involved in sending soft technology to Iran to be used by the country’s Central Bank, Reuters reported. 

Informatics Services Corporation (ISC) in Iran affiliated with the Central Bank of Iran, ABS Company in the UAE, Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the UAE and Ted Company in Turkiye are the entities that have been blacklisted.

According to the US Treasury, the sanctions list includes individuals such as Seyyed Abutaleb Najafi, CEO of ISC, Pouria Mirdamadi, an employee of this company, and Mohammad Reza Khademi, the head of LLC.

The current US administration under President Joe Biden, despite the slogan of diplomacy, continues to adopt the maximum pressure policies of the previous administration under Republican Donald Trump

The United States has targeted almost all Iranian sectors with sanctions on various pretexts.

Trump during his term in office unilaterally withdrew Washington from a multilateral deal between Iran and several world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and began re-imposing sanctions that were removed under the deal.
