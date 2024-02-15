0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 08:24

US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space

Story Code : 1116357
The sources claim that the announcement was related to the ability to use nuclear weapons against satellites. "It is very concerning and very sensitive," ABC quoted one source as saying, TASS reported.

On Wednesday, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said he had submitted to all Congress members information concerning a "serious national security threat." CNN reported that it was related to a highly concerning and destabilizing" Russian capability "that we were recently made aware of."

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he will hold a briefing for a group of prominent members of the US Congress on February 15 to discuss the alleged threat. House speaker Mike Johnson said he saw "no need for public alarm.".
