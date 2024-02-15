“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base

Islam Times - “Israeli” occupation forces raided on Thursday the Nasser Medical Complex and turned it into a military base.

Medical sources reported that “Israeli” forces further demolished the southern wall of the complex before breaking into it amid indiscriminate shooting of heavy gunfire.The occupation army intensively targeted the headquarters of the Red Crescent Ambulance Center house a large number of wounded individuals and tents sheltering displaced people.Meanwhile, “Israeli” tanks and army vehicles razed the mass graves inside the complex, which has been under a strict military siege for about 25 days.“Israeli” occupation army further forced the remaining displaced persons and families of medical personnel to forcibly evacuate the Nasser Medical Complex at dawn today under indiscriminate “Israeli” bombardments.Furthermore, the occupation also ordered the administration of the Nasser Medical Complex to transfer all patients, including intensive care and nursery patients, to the old Nasser building, including six patients who are undergoing artificial respiration.The occupation destroyed the oxygen support and feeding tubes, resulting in a decrease in oxygen pressure inside the Complex, particularly in the intensive care department, putting the lives of hundreds of patients at an imminent risk of death due to the ongoing “Israeli” shelling of the Complex.Health Ministry warned of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe as a result of “Israeli” evacuation orders the Nasser Medical Complex sheltering hundreds of wounded individuals, including those in critical condition and requiring artificial respiration in the city of Khan Yunis.Doctors Without Borders also expressed its deep concern over the horrific situationThe occupation army has been carrying out a series of intense airstrikes and artillery shelling on Khan Yunis, and in the vicinity of the hospital, jeopardizing the safety of patients and medical personnel inside.