Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on the U.S. 2024 Election cycle, during an interview on local broadcaster Rossiya 1 TV, saying incumbent Joe Biden is a better choice for Russia than former president Donald Trump.

“Biden, he's a more experienced, predictable person. He is a politician of the old school,” Putin responded when asked to choose between the two presidents running for the highest office, adding “But we will work with any leader of the United States, who is trusted by the American people.”Trump was quick to respond positively to the remarks, saying “President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually”“He just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump,” the former president told a crowd gathered for his campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.Trump further mentioned that “Now that's a compliment. A lot of people said, ‘Oh, gee, that's too bad.’ No, no, that's a good thing. And of course, he would say that.”“I got along good with him, but he doesn't want to have me,” the former president claimed.The remarks by the Russian president followed a recent Trump speech, over the weekend, saying he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever” they want to NATO member countries that fail to meet a defense spending target. Biden’s White House condemned the remarks as “appalling and unhinged.”Putin went on to comment on a more personal issue that’s been taken up by the Republican contenders, and American media, on Biden’s memory and age. But said was ultimately more concerned with the political position in the United States than anything else.“When I met with Biden in Switzerland, it was, indeed, a few years ago, three years, even then there were talks about him being incompetent. I saw nothing of the sort. Yes, he glanced at his notes. Honestly, I glanced at mine too,” Putin said.“Mr. Putin should stay out of America’s elections,” White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates, responded to the interview comments.