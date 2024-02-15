Israeli Military Intensifies Strikes in Southern Gaza Strip

Islam Times - There has been a significant increase in Israeli military strikes across various areas in the Gaza Strip, particularly in central and southern Gaza.

In Rafah district, eastern areas of the city have been heavily bombarded by Israeli artillery, resulting in the destruction of agricultural lands near the border with Egypt.In Khan Younis, there are reports of widespread bombardment, leading to the destruction of entire neighborhoods. Non-stop attacks and clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers have been reported in the area.The most critical situation is in the central part of the Gaza Strip, where 14 Palestinians were killed in an attack targeting a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Air strikes have also targeted the Maghazi refugee camp and Deir el-Balah city.The UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) has reported that people are leaving Rafah due to air strikes, the threat of an Israeli ground invasion, and the struggle to survive in the overcrowded city in southern Gaza. People fleeing Rafah are moving towards places like Deir el-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.Earlier, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, who is in Rafah, said that air strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir el-Balah showed that people are still in danger after leaving Rafah.In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza. They expressed grave concern about looming Israeli military operations in Rafah, stating that a military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic for the 1.5 million Palestinians, including many citizens and their families, taking refuge in the area.