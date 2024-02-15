0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 22:00

Israeli Military Intensifies Strikes in Southern Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1116493
Israeli Military Intensifies Strikes in Southern Gaza Strip
In Rafah district, eastern areas of the city have been heavily bombarded by Israeli artillery, resulting in the destruction of agricultural lands near the border with Egypt.

In Khan Younis, there are reports of widespread bombardment, leading to the destruction of entire neighborhoods. Non-stop attacks and clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers have been reported in the area.

The most critical situation is in the central part of the Gaza Strip, where 14 Palestinians were killed in an attack targeting a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Air strikes have also targeted the Maghazi refugee camp and Deir el-Balah city.

The UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) has reported that people are leaving Rafah due to air strikes, the threat of an Israeli ground invasion, and the struggle to survive in the overcrowded city in southern Gaza. People fleeing Rafah are moving towards places like Deir el-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Earlier, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, who is in Rafah, said that air strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir el-Balah showed that people are still in danger after leaving Rafah.

In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza. They expressed grave concern about looming Israeli military operations in Rafah, stating that a military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic for the 1.5 million Palestinians, including many citizens and their families, taking refuge in the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
15 February 2024
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
15 February 2024
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
15 February 2024
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
15 February 2024
Hezbollah Vows Retaliation After Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians in Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah Vows Retaliation After Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians in Southern Lebanon
15 February 2024
Gaza Situation Shows Need for Replacement of Unjust Global Structure: Iran’s President
Gaza Situation Shows Need for Replacement of Unjust Global Structure: Iran’s President
15 February 2024
Bahrain’s Top Cleric Hails Al-Aqsa Flood: Normalization Amounts to Aligning against Islam
Bahrain’s Top Cleric Hails Al-Aqsa Flood: Normalization Amounts to Aligning against Islam
15 February 2024
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
14 February 2024
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024