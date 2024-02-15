0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 22:01

Israeli Forces Kill Handcuffed Prisoner Sent to Evacuate Nasser Hospital: Doctor

Story Code : 1116494
Moghrabi's remarks were made in a video posted on social media.

According to Mohammed El Helou, a Palestinian journalist at the hospital, the prisoner was sent in to tell people to evacuate because the hospital was going to be blown up. However, the prisoner was also killed by Israeli forces.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli snipers killed three people at Nasser Hospital on the same day the prisoner was reportedly killed. Hundreds of medical staff and patients who cannot move are still trapped inside the hospital, with reports that people are afraid to evacuate due to the risk of being shot outside.

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that Israeli forces stormed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis after demolishing the southern wall. The regime's military targeted the ambulance garage and tents of displaced Palestinians, and bulldozed mass graves inside the compound.

Activist Saleh al-Jafarawi and photographer Mohammed Salama were injured after they evacuated from Nasser Hospital. Al-Jafarawi stated that they were injured, along with a Palestinian doctor, while crossing the passage Israel designated as safe for evacuation.

Dr. Khaled Alserr, one of the remaining surgeons at Nasser Hospital, reported that seven victims of Israeli fire inside the facility on Thursday were already being treated for past wounds. He also mentioned that a doctor was lightly wounded when a drone fired on the upper stories of the hospital on Wednesday.

Videos online showed people leaving Nasser Hospital on foot, carrying their belongings. However, medics stated that patients were unable to safely leave or be relocated, and thousands of people displaced by fighting elsewhere remained at the hospital.
