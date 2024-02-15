Russia, China Say US Carrying Out Illegal Attacks on Yemen

Islam Times - Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and China’s UN envoy Zhang Jun accused the US of carrying out unauthorized and illegal attacks on Yemen.

They argued that the Security Council has not authorized military action against Yemen.In response, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood and UK ambassador Barbara Woodward claimed that strikes on Yemen were taken in self-defense and constituted "proportionate and legal action."The accusations come amid Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, which began on October 7.The US has provided unwavering support for Israel, despite the aggression that has resulted in the deaths of more than 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 68,000 others.In solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships linked to Israel or traveling to and from ports in occupied territories.These actions have prompted illegal attacks on Yemen by the US and its allies, violating the country’s sovereignty and international law. In response, Yemen has declared American and British vessels as legitimate targets for its armed forces.