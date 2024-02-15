South Africa: 'Genocide Underway' in Palestinian Territories

Islam Times - South Africa reiterated its accusations of genocide against Israel, particularly in light of Israel's planned ground assault on Rafah city, home to 1.4 million people.

The country filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in December, citing "crimes of genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor expressed horror at the ongoing situation in Gaza, the West Bank, and now Rafah, stating, "We believe this confirms the allegation tabled before the ICJ that genocide is underway in the Palestinian territories."Analysts, including Mohamad Elmasry from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, suggest that Israel's strategy includes targeting health facilities. Elmasry stated, "For four and a half months Israel has been seeking to make life unlivable for Palestinians, and part of that operation is attacking hospitals."Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Elmasry believes there is no indication that Israeli leaders will agree to one. He highlighted the United States' support for the Israeli regime, stating, "The Americans are entirely in Israel’s corner. They want Israel to continue its mission... They will not finish until they ethnically cleanse Gaza."As Israeli forces prepare for a ground invasion of Rafah, previously designated as a "safe zone," civilians are fleeing the area to escape the intensified bombardment. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, raised concerns about the lack of safe places for civilians in Rafah and the dangers of mass movement further north due to ongoing military operations in central and northern Gaza.Throughout the war, Palestinians in Israel's designated "safe zones," such as Salah al-Din Street, have faced bombings, executions, forced disappearances, torture, and humiliation.