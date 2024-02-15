Israeli Army Threatens Attack on Nablus in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Israel's military threatened a major military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces dropped leaflets on the Nablus refugee camp, cautioning residents against attacking troops in the area."The fate of your city is in your hands. Do not follow the path of the Jenin camp," the leaflets stated. The Israeli army has recently conducted several raids in the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of about a dozen Palestinians and significant destruction.Since October 7, at least 394 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,440 others injured in the occupied territory.During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has arrested at least 20 Palestinians overnight from various locations in the West Bank, including Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron (al-Khalil), Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem (al-Quds).The arrests were accompanied by reported acts of abuse, severe beatings, and threats against the detainees and their families, as well as attacks on properties.The total number of arrests since October 7 now stands at 7,040, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.