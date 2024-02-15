0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 22:08

Iran among Top Missile, Drone Powers in World: Commander

Story Code : 1116499
Speaking at an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said Iran’s defense power today is beyond imagination compared to the era of the Sacred Defense (the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s).

He said that there was a time during the war with the Ba’thist regime of Iraq in the 1980s when Iran’s mortars could only hit targets within a 27-kilometer radius but now Iran has reached a point in its defense capabilities that the US army commanders acknowledge clearly that they do not seek a conflict with the Islamic Republic.

It is because they know they are incapable of confronting Iran’s defense power, he stated.

General Hajizadeh added that today Iran is among the top powers in the world in the defense, missile and drone fields.

“Currently we can hit moving floating targets or carry out reconnaissance missions anywhere using advanced undetectable drones,” he went on to say.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.
