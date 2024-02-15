UK Activists Increase Efforts to Disrupt Israeli Warmongering

Islam Times - Pro-Palestinian activists in the UK are intensifying their efforts to disrupt the Israeli military's operations as it continues its deadly campaign in Gaza.

Members of the protest network Palestine Action recently barricaded the entrance to Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, by locking themselves together, according to a report by the British newspaper Morning Star.Elbit Systems supplies the Israeli military with drones, munitions, combat vehicles, missiles, and other weaponry, much of which is used in attacks on Palestinians. A spokesperson for Palestine Action stated, "While Israeli weapons companies...operate on our doorstep, it’s up to the people to take direct action to shut Elbit down."The group also targeted the Manchester offices of Bank of New York Mellon, symbolizing the bank's role in supporting Elbit Systems. The bank has invested over £10 million ($12.5 million) in Elbit Systems. These actions come as the Israeli military intensifies its airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee to the city for safety.The Israeli regime's onslaught on Gaza, which began in early October, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 28,600 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The regime has threatened to launch an all-out ground invasion of Rafah, a move that humanitarian organizations warn would lead to an unimaginable catastrophe.