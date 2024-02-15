0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 22:11

Protest against Israeli War on Gaza Held in Czech Republic

They shouted slogans demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and expressed their reservations over the Czech Republic’s unequivocal diplomatic and military support for Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu, one of the participants, Dominika Znameneanckova, said a ceasefire is the need of the hour.

“I am worried about how this war has become a never-ending cycle of human rights abuses. This needs to be over. We all have joined here demanding a ceasefire.”

The protest, called by local pro-Palestine groups, was attended by people from all walks of life.

A small group of pro-Israeli counter-protestors were also present. The pro-Palestine protesters occasionally faced hostilities from unidentified people.

A man was taken away by police after he attempted to ignite a flammable substance.

The protestors condemned Israel’s ongoing military operation in Rafah and called it a blatant attempt to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their land. A number of protestors held flags and placards demanding a ceasefire and criticized US policy on the Gaza war.

A huge pro-Palestine protest rally is scheduled to take place in Prague on Sunday organized by civil society groups. It is an extension of last month’s demonstration in the capital, where over a thousand people protested on the city’s streets demanding a ceasefire.
