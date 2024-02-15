0
Thursday 15 February 2024 - 22:14

X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure

The move came on Wednesday after a report by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit watchdog group, said that X is providing premium, paid services to more than a dozen accounts belonging to individuals and groups sanctioned by the US government.

The list included the accounts of Iran’s English-, Arabic- and Spanish-language news channels Tasnim News Agency, Press TV, Al-Alam and Hispan TV, as well as those of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mizan, and PadDolat, the official information website for the Iranian government.

The accounts of Russian NTV state-owned television station, and Tinkoff Bank, a commercial bank in Moscow, were also mentioned in the report, along with those belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movements.

“The fact that X requires users to pay a monthly or annual fee for premium service suggests that X is engaging in financial transactions with these accounts, a potential violation of US sanctions,” the report claimed.

In a statement, X said, “Our teams have reviewed the report and will take action if necessary.”

The removal of the X accounts’ verified badges comes at a time when the Israeli lobby has mounted pressure on the media exposing Israeli crimes in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 28,576 Palestinians in more than four months, showing that X owner Elon Musk has succumbed to the Israeli pressure.
