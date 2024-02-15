0
We Will Respond in Kind if Iran's Ships Seized: Official

Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan said about the legal measures against stealing Iranian oil by the United States "The legal way in this field is not closed."

On February 3, the US Department of Justice issued a statement confirming the stealing of Iranian oil. The US Justice Department's statement invoked the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' financing network", allegations of terrorism and evading sanctions for seizing 520,000 barrels of Iranian oil.

In response to the statement of the US Department of Justice, Iran's Vice President for Legal Affairs said that, "I do not know whether this happened or not, and the Ministry of Oil and related oil companies should comment on this matter, because sometimes they seize another ship and mistakenly bring up our ship issue."

"In the legal aspect, we do not fail in this field. If the Iranian ship is seized, we will respond in kind and the legal way is not closed in this regard too," Dehghan said.
