Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy

Islam Times - The US supports the Israeli regime as if it were a part of the American army, said the Leader of the Ansarullah Movement.

Abdul Malek Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in an address on Thursday that the Israeli regime could not have committed such a genocide against Palestinians without Washington's support.Al-Houthi said that the Israel regime has so far poured 25,000 tons of US-made rockets and missiles on Palestine to kill the Palestinian women and children, adding: " The Americans directly participate in the Zionist aviation, espionage, and reconnaissance activities to provide the necessary information to plan attacks and operations."Washington also protects the Israeli regime at the regional level and encourages some Islamic countries to take negative positions towards the people of Gaza, which have not only weakened the countries' anti-Israeli position but also forced them to secretly support the Israeli regime, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah movement said.He also touched on the White House's political Support for the Israeli regime: "The Americans provide political support to the enemy in the UN Security Council and exploit the veto power to reject any humanitarian decision in favor of the people of Gaza."The remaining hospitals in Gaza are besieged and the Israeli regime is creating a new catastrophe in them as it is making a tragedy about the Nassir Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, he warned.The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah called on the Arab-Islamic countries to take serious actions to stop the regime's ground attack plot on Rafah to force the Palestinians out of the Palestinian territories.He highlighted the Yemeni army's operation against the Israeli regime in the Red Sea: "Our operations in the Red Sea have prevented the movement of the ships related to the Israeli enemy, such that the [Israeli ships] crossing has almost reached zero. Our operations in the sea are a strategic change in the reality of the region and have a major impact on the influence of the US and the UK."The US and British fighters have been occasionally targeting areas of Yemen in recent days and weeks.These attacks, the beginning of which was on January 11, are carried out to put pressure on Yemen to stop the maritime blockade it imposed on the Israel regime.The US and British attacks began after the Yemeni army targeted several either Israeli or Israeli-affiliated ships bounding for the occupied territories through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait during the past weeks.The Yemeni army is committed to continuing the attacks on the Israeli ships, as long as the Israeli regime continues its attacks on Gaza.Enemies' insistence on continuing attacks imposes heavy costs on them, he noted.