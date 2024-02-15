Yemeni Naval Missiles Strike American Ship “Star Iris” in Red Sea, British Ship “LYCAVITOS” in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - The Yemeni navy carried out a new attack on a US vessel in support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza against the Zionist aggression and as a retaliation to the American-British aggression on Yemen.

The statement mentioned that naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American ship “Star Iris” in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct.In a second operation, Yemeni Navy in the Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the British ship “LYCAVITOS” while sailing in the Gulf of Aden.The targeting operation was carried out with suitable naval missiles, hitting the ship directly, by the grace of Allah, according to a second statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in response to their religious, moral and humanitarian duty, will continue to implement the decision to prevent Israeli navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”“They will not hesitate to carry out more operations in retaliation to The Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country.”Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said that the enemy airstrikes on our country during this week reached 40 airstrikes, most of them in the Hodeidah province and some in the Saada province.The enemies will not achieve any result in their aggression on our country, and the only solution is to stop the aggression and deliver food and medicine to the people of Gaza, Sayyed Houthi said.