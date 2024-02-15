Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Friday on Martyrdom Anniversary of Hezbollah Leaders

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech on Friday on the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah Leaders.

The Lebanese resistance leader will hold a televised address via Al-Manar at 15:00 on Friday, in a ceremony addressing the occasion.The ceremony will be held simultaneously in Beirut’s Dahiyeh (southern suburb), Nabi Sheet, Jibshit and Teir Dibba.Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech comes at a time the Israeli enemy escalates it aggression on south Lebanon, committing at least two massacres that killed 11 Lebanese citizens.Earlier on Tuesday, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah will expand the war zone in case the Israeli enemy does, warning that the Zionist regime “must prepare shelters, basements, hotels and schools to house 2 million settlers who will be displaced” if such a scenario takes place.February 16 is the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah’s Leaders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, all were assassinated by the Zionist enemy throughout different years of confrontation, but in the same week.Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984.Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.