Yemen Targets New British Ship

Islam Times - Yemen announced on Thursday that its and scored a “direct hit” in their latest operation in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The forces carried out “a military operation targeting the British ship LYCAVITOS while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden”, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on social media.Two Western maritime security agencies earlier reported an explosion near a vessel off the coast of Yemen.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the ship reported “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel” east of Yemen's Aden, adding the vessel was sailing to its next port of call.Security firm Ambrey said a “bulk carrier was targeted by an explosive projectile whilst transiting” east of Aden.The projectile, Ambrey said, exploded off the vessel and caused "minor damage due to shrapnel impacting a diesel generator pipe which led to a diesel leak”.