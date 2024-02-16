0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 09:00

Oman's FM Calls for Urgent Conference to Recognise Palestine

The Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, at a lecture in the UK on Thursday, criticized world leaders for their delay in recognizing the state of Palestine and urged an “emergency” congress to be held.

“The world has deferred the question of Palestinian statehood for far too long,” he told the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.

"Too many of those who speak today in favor of a two-state solution regard this as an objective to be achieved in the distant future, It has to be done on an urgent basis. The world can’t afford any more violence and we need a Palestinian state."

Hamas cannot be eradicated. If there is ever to be peace, the peacemakers will have to find a way to talk with them and to listen,” Sayyid Badr said.

Asked if the Israeli regime would agree to be part of such a conference, Sayyid Badr said it was “doable” with the international community’s backing.

Oman's top diplomat added: “If the will of the international community is to be realized, there is no escape. It is doable just like it was doable back then in the 1990s."

Sayyid Badr declined to suggest whether or not Oman would host such a conference but said the UK and European countries had a role to play.

On October 7th, the Zionist regime attacked the Gaza Strip with the intention of genocide. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed has reached 28,576 and the number of wounded increased to 68,291 so far.
