0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 09:03

Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes

Story Code : 1116546
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
According to Iran Press quoting al-Quds al-Arabi, the statement of Hamas states: " The army of the occupying regime has resorted to lying to justify war crimes and flagrant violations against hospitals and the health sector in Gaza.:

Hamas added: "The constant policy of the movement has been, is, and will be to set public, civilian institutions, and healthcare departments free from any military activity."

In the end, Hamas said:"We have repeatedly asked the United Nations and humanitarian organizations for an international committee to enter Gaza to inspect the hospitals and prove the lies of the occupiers."

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday that the Zionist forces attacked the "Nasser" medical center in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing and injuring a number of people as a result.

According to IranPress, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023, which finally ended on November 24, 2023, after 45 days of fighting.

On November 24, 2023, a four-day temporary truce was established between Israel and Hamas, or a pause for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel.

This pause in the war continued for seven days and finally on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023, the truce ended and the Israeli regime resumed attacks on Gaza. In order to retaliate for the surprise attacks of the "Al-Aqsa Flood " and to compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime has closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
15 February 2024
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
15 February 2024
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
15 February 2024
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
15 February 2024
Hezbollah Vows Retaliation After Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians in Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah Vows Retaliation After Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians in Southern Lebanon
15 February 2024
Gaza Situation Shows Need for Replacement of Unjust Global Structure: Iran’s President
Gaza Situation Shows Need for Replacement of Unjust Global Structure: Iran’s President
15 February 2024
Bahrain’s Top Cleric Hails Al-Aqsa Flood: Normalization Amounts to Aligning against Islam
Bahrain’s Top Cleric Hails Al-Aqsa Flood: Normalization Amounts to Aligning against Islam
15 February 2024
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
14 February 2024