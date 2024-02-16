Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes

Islam Times - In a statement in response to the claims of the Zionist regime army about the military use of Gaza hospitals by the resistance, the Hamas movement announced that the Zionists have resorted to lies to justify their war crimes.

According to Iran Press quoting al-Quds al-Arabi, the statement of Hamas states: " The army of the occupying regime has resorted to lying to justify war crimes and flagrant violations against hospitals and the health sector in Gaza.:Hamas added: "The constant policy of the movement has been, is, and will be to set public, civilian institutions, and healthcare departments free from any military activity."In the end, Hamas said:"We have repeatedly asked the United Nations and humanitarian organizations for an international committee to enter Gaza to inspect the hospitals and prove the lies of the occupiers."Palestinian sources reported on Thursday that the Zionist forces attacked the "Nasser" medical center in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing and injuring a number of people as a result.According to IranPress, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023, which finally ended on November 24, 2023, after 45 days of fighting.On November 24, 2023, a four-day temporary truce was established between Israel and Hamas, or a pause for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel.This pause in the war continued for seven days and finally on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023, the truce ended and the Israeli regime resumed attacks on Gaza. In order to retaliate for the surprise attacks of the "Al-Aqsa Flood " and to compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime has closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area.