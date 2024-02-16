0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 09:06

US Army Cannot Match Iran’s Defense Power: Hajizadeh

US Army Cannot Match Iran’s Defense Power: Hajizadeh
Speaking in an exhibition of the Iranian achievement in the aerospace field on Thursday, General Hajizadeh said that the American army is not capable of matching Iran's defense power.

He added that the Iranian armed forces have made invisible to radar drones that can carry out reconnaissance missions everywhere.

The senior IRGC general further pointed to the great achievement in the defense field by the Iranian armed forces since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and said "We are among the top powers in the world in the fields of defense, missiles and drones now.​"

He further said that the US’s “terrorist army” clearly admits that it is not seeking a war with the Islamic Republic, because “it knows that it cannot match Iran’s defense power.”  
