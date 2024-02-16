Islam Times - Representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in Yemen, Muadh Abu Shamala, praised Yemen's supportive positions towards Gaza, describing them as "honorable" and deserving of the respect and appreciation of all Palestinian people and free people around the world.

Abu Shamala emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a necessary step and a natural response to confront Zionist schemes aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, controlling the land, and Judaizing it. He described it as a natural step to get rid of the occupation, restore national rights, achieve independence and freedom like other peoples of the world, the right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital, Al-Quds.Under the slogan "You Are Not Alone", a seminar on the Palestinian issue in the thought and literature of the Union of Popular Forces was held in Sana'a on Thursday.Zaid bin Ali Al-Wazir, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Union of Yemeni Popular Forces, said in a recorded speech, "Since our ears first heard, we have been hearing about the struggling Palestinian issue through the magnanimity of the great Islamic leader, the late Hajj Amin al-Husseini, may Allah have mercy on him."He affirmed that the battle of the Al-Aqsa Storm, waged by the Palestinian resistance, will undoubtedly prevail, and the fate of the occupation is doomed, regardless of the crimes it commits.On his part, the Secretary-General of the Union of Popular Forces, Mohammed Sultan, pointed out that the Palestinian issue is one of the priorities in the programs and literature of the Union at all levels, considering it the central issue of the Arab and Islamic nation.He affirmed that the honorable and noble positions of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, and the great Yemeni people towards the Palestinian cause reflect their religious identity, beliefs, and orientations, renewing absolute support for the military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces to support the Palestinian people until the war on Gaza and all occupied territories comes to a halt. He noted that the crimes committed by the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip exposed the hypocrisy of the forces and dropped all masks of the Western and Arab regimes that present themselves as cheap and vulgar tools in the service of Zionism at the expense of Palestinian Arab and Muslim blood.On his part, Abdulrahman Al-Mua'llif, an academic at the Faculty of Sharia at Amran University, affirmed the legitimacy and legality of the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces at sea by international law, noting that they come as support and assistance to the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is subjected to genocide by the Zionist occupation forces. He confirmed that the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea are legitimate and legal under international law and the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide and Punishment for It.Since the commencement of the Israeli regime's relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October, the Yemenis have openly declared their support for Palestine's struggle against the Israeli occupation.The Armed Forces have conducted recent attacks on ships with ties to Israel near Yemeni ports, including the interception and seizure of a vessel associated with the Tel Aviv regime on November 19.The ongoing Israeli siege has inflicted heavy casualties on Palestinians in Gaza, who have been enduring the war since October 7.Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 28,660 people, mostly women and children, had been killed in the war that the regime started following an operation staged by the Palestinian territory's resistance movements.