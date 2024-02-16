0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 20:52

Russian Security Chief: US-UK Attacks in Yemen Illegal

The US and UK, with support from allies, have launched dozens of attacks since January against the Houthi Ansarullah, a Yemeni resistance movement. The stated intention was to protect maritime traffic from the militants, who have targeted trade vessels with raids and drone strikes in an attempt to put pressure on Israel.

“Washington and London have unleashed a war with Yemen under the pretext of securing freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. They are trying to drag other nations of the region into it,” Patrushev said. “However, their strikes on the positions of the Houthis are absolutely illegitimate and have nothing to do with the right of self-defense… contrary to what Washington claims.”

The Ansarullah have been targeting passing ships they believe to have ties with the apartheid “Israeli” entity in an attempt to enforce a naval blockade of the entity – in retaliation for its siege of Gaza, which Tel Aviv has conducted with the stated goal of obliterating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Tensions are on the rise globally, Patrushev said, claiming that the core reason for the violence is “the Western intention to hold on to its dominance in world affairs at all cost.”

“People in Washington are convinced that doing so would be easiest amid a global chaos,” he added.

Patrushev delivered the report to his counterparts from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The event’s main focus was on the situation in Afghanistan.
