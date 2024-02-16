0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 20:59

Iran, Saudi Arabia Push for OIC Emergency Meeting on Gaza

Story Code : 1116690
Iran, Saudi Arabia Push for OIC Emergency Meeting on Gaza
In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called for concerted efforts to end the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Pointing to his diplomatic efforts, including his recent negotiations with the secretary general of the OIC, Amirabdollahian said he has proposed the idea of holding an emergency meeting of the OIC foreign ministers to address the Gaza crisis.

The top Saudi diplomat welcomed the proposal for the emergency meeting on plans to stop the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

The two sides agreed to hold further consultations with the other foreign ministers about the issue.

The Iranian foreign minister then lashed out at the US for sponsoring the Zionist crimes in Gaza and giving Israel the green light for strikes on Rafah.

“We do not regard war as the solution, but if a political solution is not found immediately, the negative consequences of continuation of acts of genocide by the Israeli regime for regional security and stability will be inevitable,” Amirabdollahian warned.

For his part, bin Farhan Al Saud denounced the Israeli prime minister’s disregard for the international calls for the cessation of war, saying the Zionist official has even ignored the stances and pressures from the sponsors of the regime.

Elsewhere in the telephone conversation, the Iranian and Saudi ministers called for the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between the two Muslims countries, particularly between their private sectors.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
15 February 2024
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
15 February 2024
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
15 February 2024
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
15 February 2024