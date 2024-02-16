0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 21:01

Palestinians Strike Israeli Forces in Khan Younis

Story Code : 1116691
Fighters from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades launched heavy-caliber mortar shells at concentrations of Israeli army vehicles in Khan Younis, Almanar reported on Friday.

The resistance fighters have clashed with Israeli forces on multiple fronts, successfully targeting an Israeli personnel carrier with an RPG shell.

The resistance fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades also joined in the fight, firing mortar shells and launching missile attacks on Israeli troops in different locations around Khan Younis.

The resistance fighters managed to eliminate a force on top of a tower, while also sniping at an Israeli soldier in another operation.

The Zionist regime’s army has suffered heavy losses, with one soldier confirmed dead and several others injured in the latest battle in southern Gaza.

More than 230 Israeli forces have been killed since the start of ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, with a total of more than 570 soldiers and officers killed since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023.

The Israeli regime’s brutal onslaught on Gaza has killed at least 28,775 Palestinians and wounded 68,552 since October 7.
