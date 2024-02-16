Islam Times - Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has said that the West Asian region will not belong to the United States, the United Kingdom and the Zionists.

Velayati made the comments in an interview with Al Jazeera where he also said that the Resistance groups in the region are not Iran's proxies and instead, they are a reaction against oppression and occupation.The former Iranian foreign minister said that the Resistance groups support each other and are growing more and more united and invincible as time passes.Velayati emphasized that "The recent invasion of the Zionist regime has led to the solidarity of the people of the region and other freedom-seeking countries in the world with the Palestinian nation.""The Americans failed in Afghanistan and Iraq and escaped from those countries, and now the countries that are a members of the Resistance Axis have been successful in the fight against oppression and terrorism in the Middle East. From now on, according to what is predicted, the future of the West Asian region will not definitely belong to the tirangle, namely the US, the UK and the Zionists."