Missiles Strike US-Occupied Base in Eastern Syria: Report

Islam Times - A US military base in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr has come under a missile attack amid rising anti-US sentiments over Washington’s support for the Zionist Israeli regime in the Gaza genocidal war.

The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that massive explosions rocked Green Village, situated in the energy-rich Dayr al-Zawr province near the Iraq border, on Thursday evening as several projectiles slammed into an installation run by American occupation forces at al-Omar oil field.There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the military facility, and possible casualties.The sources added that the missile attack comes as convoys of US military trucks, loaded with logistic reinforcement, have arrived in eastern Syria from neighboring Iraq over the past few days.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for most of the retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has provided the occupying regime with a raft of arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war.Washington has also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions that called on the regime to cease its aggression.Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and another 68,395 individuals injured.