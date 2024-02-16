0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 21:07

Missiles Strike US-Occupied Base in Eastern Syria: Report

Story Code : 1116694
Missiles Strike US-Occupied Base in Eastern Syria: Report
The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that massive explosions rocked Green Village, situated in the energy-rich Dayr al-Zawr province near the Iraq border, on Thursday evening as several projectiles slammed into an installation run by American occupation forces at al-Omar oil field.

There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the military facility, and possible casualties.

The sources added that the missile attack comes as convoys of US military trucks, loaded with logistic reinforcement, have arrived in eastern Syria from neighboring Iraq over the past few days.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for most of the retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has provided the occupying regime with a raft of arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war.

Washington has also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions that called on the regime to cease its aggression.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and another 68,395 individuals injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
15 February 2024
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
15 February 2024
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
15 February 2024
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
15 February 2024