Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi

Islam Times - Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen Supreme Political Council said Friday that the Red Sea is no longer a resort for Americans.

As the Yemenis held another round of massive pro-Palestine rallies on Friday in Sana'a and other cities, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen Supreme Political Council addressed the gathering in the capital Sana'a said that, "Our direct combat is a breakthrough against all the American-British aggressors we face.""We call on the Arab nations to come out, demonstrate and continue to put pressure on the arrogant enemy until the aggression stops," Al-Houthi added."The Red Sea is no longer a resort for Americans to enjoy and relax," he added.Yemen’s armed forces have been targeting Israeli ships and those bound for Israeli ports since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza which has been subject to five months of ferocious airstrikes and a ground invasion.The Yemeni operations have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.The Yemeni army says only Israeli, US and British ships are targeted, stating that other countries can rest assured of the safety of their cargoes.