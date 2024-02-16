0
Friday 16 February 2024 - 21:19

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Advances its Operations against IOF Sites

Story Code : 1116702
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Advances its Operations against IOF Sites
The Hezbollah military media has issued consecutive statements delineating the attacks and their outcomes:

The first statement affirmed that at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Malkiyeh site with a Burkan missile, striking it directly.

At 3:50 PM on Friday, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving direct hits.

As outlined in the third statement, Islamic Resistance forces launched a missile strike on the Zebdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, resulting in direct hits.

In addition, at 4:10 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted a group of Zionist soldiers stationed at the Ramya site with appropriate weaponry, resulting in direct hits and leaving them injured or dead.

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance also targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Doviv Barracks at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, with missiles, resulting in direct hits.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
Putin: Predictable Biden better for Russia than Trump
15 February 2024
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
“Israeli” Army Raids Nasser Medical Hospital, Turns It into a Military Base
15 February 2024
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
X Removes Checkmarks from Iranian Media Outlets under Israel Lobby Pressure
15 February 2024
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
US Claims Russia Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Space
15 February 2024