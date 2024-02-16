Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Advances its Operations against IOF Sites
The Hezbollah military media has issued consecutive statements delineating the attacks and their outcomes:
The first statement affirmed that at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Malkiyeh site with a Burkan missile, striking it directly.
At 3:50 PM on Friday, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving direct hits.
As outlined in the third statement, Islamic Resistance forces launched a missile strike on the Zebdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, resulting in direct hits.
In addition, at 4:10 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted a group of Zionist soldiers stationed at the Ramya site with appropriate weaponry, resulting in direct hits and leaving them injured or dead.
The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance also targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Doviv Barracks at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, with missiles, resulting in direct hits.