Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Advances its Operations against IOF Sites

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah military media has issued consecutive statements delineating the attacks and their outcomes:The first statement affirmed that at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Malkiyeh site with a Burkan missile, striking it directly.At 3:50 PM on Friday, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving direct hits.As outlined in the third statement, Islamic Resistance forces launched a missile strike on the Zebdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, resulting in direct hits.In addition, at 4:10 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted a group of Zionist soldiers stationed at the Ramya site with appropriate weaponry, resulting in direct hits and leaving them injured or dead.The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance also targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Doviv Barracks at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024, with missiles, resulting in direct hits.