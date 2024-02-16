Ansarullah Spokesman: Designating Ansarullah as "Terrorist" Reflects US Exposed, Disgraced Hypocrisy

Islam Times - The spokesman for Ansarullah - head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed that the decision to classify Ansarullah as "terrorists," which came into effect on Friday, reflects a part of America's exposed and disgraced hypocrisy.

Abdulsalam said in a post on his X account on Friday that the United States aims to harm Yemen to support Israel and encourage it to continue its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He affirmed that Yemen will not retreat from its principled, moral, and humanitarian stance supporting Gaza."The US is the one encouraging, supporting, and backing global terrorism by supporting Israel, coming to our shores, and encroaching on our territories, while we did not go to its beaches and coasts," he added."Although America may have accustomed and used several regimes to its hegemonic and terrorist policy, it will not be the case with Yemen," he stressed. "Yemen continues to support Gaza by all available means and continues to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the Israeli aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."In mid-January, Washington re-designated Ansarullah as a “terrorist” group amid frustration with anti-Israel naval operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea.The designation, which took effect in 30 days, requires American financial institutions to freeze Ansarullah funds and bars members of the resistance group from traveling to the US.It followed several rounds of illegal strikes by the United States and its allies on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.Israel waged a bloody war on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity.The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed over 28,775 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,552 others.In solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.In response, the US has formed a military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.