Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz

Islam Times - The security agreement with Kiev does not mean that Germany is becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine and there will be no German soldiers there, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video podcast published on the German government’s website.

"(Under the agreement) we are providing military support, for example by supplying weapons and training Ukrainian soldiers, and also by helping the Ukrainian defense ministry to modernize so that it can protect its country better still," he said, TASS reported."At the same time, it remains very clear that this war will not see any German soldiers in Ukraine. The agreement does not mean that Germany is becoming a party to this war," he added.