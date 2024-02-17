0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:16

Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz

Story Code : 1116766
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
"(Under the agreement) we are providing military support, for example by supplying weapons and training Ukrainian soldiers, and also by helping the Ukrainian defense ministry to modernize so that it can protect its country better still," he said, TASS reported.

"At the same time, it remains very clear that this war will not see any German soldiers in Ukraine. The agreement does not mean that Germany is becoming a party to this war," he added.
