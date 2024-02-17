0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:19

Western Statements Regarding Navalny’s Death Unacceptable: Kremlin

"There has been no information regarding the cause of death. Yet, such statements are coming. Obviously, these are absolutely rabid (statements). We consider such statements totally unacceptable. They are unacceptable," the spokesman said, TASS reported.

In particular, the spokesman pointed out, there has been no information from the medics and the forensics.

"There has been no final information from the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS)," he noted.

Answering a question if the Kremlin will react to this situation, Peskov said: "The FPS is reacting."

"We have said everything, the president has received a report, now the FPS does everything that needs to be done," the spokesman concluded.

When asked if the president can take the investigation of Navalny’s death under his personal supervision, Peskov said: "I have nothing else to say to you on this topic."

On February 16, the FPS announced that Alexey Navalny died in a penal colony. According to the agency, Navalny felt sick after a walk in prison and lost consciousness. Medics have immediately started providing medical aid, resuscitation attempts continued for over 30 minutes.
