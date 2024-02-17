0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:24

Iran Unveils New Air Defense Systems

Story Code : 1116774
Iran Unveils New Air Defense Systems
The ‘Arman’ anti-ballistic air defense missile system and ‘Azarakhsh’ low altitude missile system were unveiled in Tehran this morning in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

The new homegrown missile systems will be integrated into the nationwide air defense network to enhance the country’s aerial defense capabilities.

Arman, also known as ‘Tactical Sayyad’, can detect 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 12 targets.

It has a short-range self-protection system in one of its silos that makes the weapon immune to low-altitude threats.

Suitable for detonation of targets at medium altitudes, the Iranian air defense system has become more agile since its radars and missile launchers have been merged into a single vehicle.

Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia in August 2023.
