Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:27

Sudani Urges Ending Foreign Forces Presence in Iraq

Sudani made the comments in meetings with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The Iraqi government is seeking to move towards ending the presence of these forces in Iraq, Sudani told Cameron.

Referring to the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, the Iraqi prime minister called on the world powers to play a role in ending the current war in the Palestinian territories.

Back in January, Sudani told Reuters that Iraq wants US-led military forces to immediately leave the Arab country due to their destabilizing effects.

"There is a need to reorganize this [Iraq-US] relationship so that it is not a target or justification for any party, internal or foreign, to tamper with stability in Iraq and the region," he emphasized.
