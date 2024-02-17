0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:32

Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report

Story Code : 1116779
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Citing two Western officials and a military strategist, The New York Times claimed on Friday that the attacks had been carried out by the Tel Aviv regime.

"Israel carried out covert attacks on two major natural gas pipelines inside Iran this week, disrupting the flow of heat and cooking gas to provinces with millions of people," the report claimed.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday that a sabotage attack had targeted two main gas transmission pipelines in the country’s southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari as well as the southern province of Fars, causing a massive explosion and a subsequent fire.

“The enemy’s plan was to completely disrupt the flow of gas in winter to several main cities and provinces in our country,” Iran’s oil minister told Iranian media on Friday.

Owji said that the goal of the attack was to damage Iran’s energy infrastructure and stir domestic discontent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024