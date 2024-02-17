0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 08:50

Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes

Story Code : 1116785
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
The International Court of Justice, earlier stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, including the city of Rafah is extremely dire. The ICJ emphasized that the Zionist regime must fully fulfill its obligations based on the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the previous measures issued by this court in support of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) emphasized in a statement: "The International Court of Justice should issue a direct and clear order to stop the genocide and brutal aggression of the Israeli regime against the defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas, welcoming the previous decision of the International Court of Justice against the Zionist regime, in which it asked this regime to adhere to its obligations based on the agreement on genocide and mass killing, added: "Since the ruling of the International Court of Justice against the Zionist regime, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, which shows the Israeli regime's disregard for the international justice system."

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) also asked the United Nations Security Council to take responsibility for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and prevent the spread of humanitarian disaster in the densely populated city of Rafah.

South Africa has recently submitted an urgent request to the International Criminal Court against the Zionist regime regarding its attack on Rafah. Meanwhile, the Zionist regime's attacks on Rafah continue, and seven Palestinians were killed in an attack by the Zionist regime's forces on a house in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on Thursday.

On December 29, South Africa lodged its first complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Zionist regime of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed has reached 28,576 and the number of wounded increased to 68,291 so far. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
Israel Urging ICJ to Reject South African Request on Gaza Orders
16 February 2024
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
Hamas: Zionist Regime Army Sticks to Lies to Justify Crimes
16 February 2024
Yemen Targets New British Ship
Yemen Targets New British Ship
16 February 2024
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
Israel Seems Part of US Army: Al-Houthy
15 February 2024