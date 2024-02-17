Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called on the International Court of Justice to hold the Zionist regime accountable for its brutal actions against the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine.

The International Court of Justice, earlier stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, including the city of Rafah is extremely dire. The ICJ emphasized that the Zionist regime must fully fulfill its obligations based on the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the previous measures issued by this court in support of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) emphasized in a statement: "The International Court of Justice should issue a direct and clear order to stop the genocide and brutal aggression of the Israeli regime against the defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip."Hamas, welcoming the previous decision of the International Court of Justice against the Zionist regime, in which it asked this regime to adhere to its obligations based on the agreement on genocide and mass killing, added: "Since the ruling of the International Court of Justice against the Zionist regime, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, which shows the Israeli regime's disregard for the international justice system."The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) also asked the United Nations Security Council to take responsibility for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and prevent the spread of humanitarian disaster in the densely populated city of Rafah.South Africa has recently submitted an urgent request to the International Criminal Court against the Zionist regime regarding its attack on Rafah. Meanwhile, the Zionist regime's attacks on Rafah continue, and seven Palestinians were killed in an attack by the Zionist regime's forces on a house in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on Thursday.On December 29, South Africa lodged its first complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Zionist regime of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military operations in the Gaza Strip.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed has reached 28,576 and the number of wounded increased to 68,291 so far.