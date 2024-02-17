Iran Police: Two More Terrorists Associated with Rask Terrorist Attack Arrested

Islam Times - Two terrorists have been arrested by the Iranian police for involvement in a terrorist attack against a police station in Rask, southeast Iran.

Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi said on Friday that the arrests took place following technical and intelligence procedures by the Iranian Police force.He said that the two arrested people were members of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group who were found in one of the cities of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province.The police spokesman added that four other members of the group had been arrested earlier.In mid-December, the police headquarters in Rask County, in Sistan and Baluchestan, was attacked by the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group. Eleven police forces were killed and seven more were wounded.