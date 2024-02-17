Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities

Islam Times - The Arab League has designated 60 “Israeli” organizations and far-right settler groups as terror entities over their involvement in recurrent incursions into the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and illegal settlement expansion activities across the West Bank.

The decision was taken during a meeting, where the league also approved a list of 22 “Israeli” figures implicated in “endorsing the genocide” against the Palestinian people, setting the stage for legal actions against them.Additionally, the Arab League agreed to boycott 97 companies and institutions operating within “Israeli” settlements, in line with the Human Rights Council's database. The Arab League now anticipates member states to implement these resolutions promptly.The regional organization also repudiated the “Israeli” entity's systematic incitement campaigns against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], urging countries that have cut their funding to the relief and human development agency to reconsider.Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Japan, Austria and Romania have joined the United States in freezing aid to UNRWA after several of its staff were accused by the “Israeli” entity of involvement in the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying regime.The Arab League further called on Arab ministries and bodies related to childhood and motherhood to coordinate with international counterparts to provide medical and humanitarian aid to thousands of Palestinian children, especially those amputated or orphaned due to “‘Israeli’ aggression and massacres.”Condemning the continuous “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians, targeting over 100,000 civilians resulting in deaths and injuries, and the ongoing lethal siege and systematic destruction in Gaza, the Cairo-based political organization highlighted the dire situation in Rafah.It warned against the forced displacement of nearly 1.5 million Palestinians to the southernmost parts of the Gaza Strip, close to the Egyptian border, as a systematic “Israeli” aggression, terming it an “assault on Arab national security."The league called on the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution to halt “Israeli” aggression and forced displacement against Palestinians, ensure the flow of relief aid throughout Gaza, enforce the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice, and fully implement related Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue, specifically Resolutions 2720 and 2721.