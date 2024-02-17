0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 21:32

American Muslim Judge Nominee Faces Islamophobic Smear Campaign

Story Code : 1116929
American Muslim Judge Nominee Faces Islamophobic Smear Campaign
Mangi, the first Muslim appeals court judge in the US, is accused in the campaign of being a "radical" and an "anti-Semite," with alleged ties to terrorists.

The JCN's ads claim Mangi advised an organization that teaches students "to hate Israel, to hate America, and to support global terrorism," and include video footage of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center overlaid with a headline about Mangi.

Republicans previously attacked Mangi during his December hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, demanding he share his personal views on the 9/11 attack.

In response to the attacks, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US publicly criticized the senators for their behavior towards Mangi.

Despite the accusations, the JCN has not provided any evidence to support the claim that Mangi is an anti-Semite.

Emily Hampsten, a spokesperson for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated that the JCN's ads are part of a broader, coordinated effort by conservative groups to derail Mangi's nomination.

A report by the Democratic Policy and Communication Committee reveals that the Judicial Crisis Network spends substantial sums, including millions of dollars in dark money, to promote Republican judicial nominees and oppose Democratic nominees at the federal level.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024