Saturday 17 February 2024 - 21:37

Israeli Air Strike Kills 10 in Southern Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1116933
Rida Sobh, mourning her sister's death in one of the attacks, described the total destruction of the house and the loss of her sister's children, aunt, husband, and cousin.

"Rafah is not safe. Everywhere in the Gaza Strip is a target. Don't say that Rafah is safe. From Beit Hanoun to Rafah it is all dangerous," Sobh emphasized.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has raised international concerns, particularly regarding the potential for a major attack if the Israeli regime military decides to storm Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are seeking shelter.

UN humanitarian officials reported that Palestinians in Rafah are moving towards central areas as Israeli air attacks intensify.

Approximately 1.4 million Palestinians, over half of Gaza's population, have sought refuge in Rafah.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric highlighted the severity of the food shortage in Rafah and other areas, especially in northern Gaza, which was the first target of the offensive and where extensive destruction has occurred.

Dujarric noted challenges in delivering aid throughout Gaza, citing frequent border closures, import restrictions, damage to critical infrastructure, and ongoing fighting as significant obstacles.
