Saturday 17 February 2024 - 21:40

Hezbollah, Amal Members Killed in Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon

Story Code : 1116936
The Amal movement mourned four members, stating, “They were martyred while they were fulfilling their duty of defending Lebanon.”

The members were killed in a strike on a home in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon, according to the Amal movement.

Hezbollah also announced that two of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon, stating they "rose as martyrs on the road to Al-Quds."

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the occupying regime waged a deadly war on Gaza on October 7.

On Wednesday, 10 civilians were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, prompting Lebanon’s permanent mission to the United Nations to file a formal complaint before the UN Security Council.

The mission noted that the strikes against civilians amount to "war crime."

Israel continued to strike Lebanon on Friday, carrying out artillery strikes on areas near al-Fardis, al-Habaria, and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon, according to al-Mayadeen TV network.

Hezbollah also continued its retaliatory operations against Israel on Friday, firing rockets at Israeli soldiers who were gathering near Doviv Barracks, “achieving direct hits.”

Hezbollah fighters also hit the Israeli post of Malkia with Bukran missiles.

The resistance fighters also attacked a group of Israeli soldiers who were gathering in Ramya post, using “appropriate weapons,” leaving them either killed or injured.

In the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms, Hezbollah fighters fired rockets at the Israeli posts of Zebdine and Ruwaisat al-Alam, “achieving direct hits.”

Hezbollah has said its campaign will stop only when Israel halts its war on the Gaza Strip, where it killed at least 28,775 people.
