End of US Dollar Dominance Likened to Roman Empire’s Fate

Major financial analysts are warning that the US supremacy has reached a tipping point and its dominance cannot move further up.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS nations is growing tremendously and challenging the US dollar at the global level.BRICS is convincing developing nations in Asia, Africa, and South America to sideline the US dollar and use local currencies. watcher. guru reported.Financial analyst and the author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad‘ Robert Kiyosaki compared the US dollar’s end to the Roman Empire.He explained that the Roman Empire’s supremacy ended after their bankers debased their currency to pay soldiers, gladiators, and bills.BRICS is now looking to uproot the US dominance and replace it with a new world order, the report added.Kiyosaki stressed that the US is experiencing a similar slump where the officials are printing money to pay for its wars.