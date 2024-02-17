Hezbollah Official: Al-Aqsa Operation Lays Ground for Zionist Regime Destruction

Islam Times - Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, emphasized that the Palestinian Resistance has won over the occupiers despite the pain caused by the Zionists' crimes against the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech on Saturday at the ​memorial ceremony of martyred commanders of Hezbollah in Beirut.He emphasized that facing oppression and arrogance is only possible by armed resistance and no other way.He added, " We want to free people and lands together to witness the Middle East without the presence of arrogant powers."The Hezbollah deputy secretary general stressed that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation laid the ground for the destruction of the Zionist regime in addition to revealing the weaknesses of the Zionist regime.He pointed out that the Resistance in Palestine despite all the pain and suffering resulting from the genocide of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip is victorious.