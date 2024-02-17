0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 21:51

Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby

Story Code : 1116943
Yemen
According to IranPress, Company X disabled the official account of Ansarullah Yemen website without any legal justification.

The management of the Ansarullah information base considered the deactivation of the official account of this base on the X platform to be a violation of all human rights laws and conventions and a clear violation of the freedom of the press and publication.

The aforementioned organization stated that this action of X shows the double standards of the company operating this platform and being  influenced by  the decisions of the Zionist lobby.

The management of Ansarullah information base emphasized: "This illegal act endangers the professionalism of X Company and proves that it is no longer safe to be on this platform even if the company's professional standards are met."

This institution announced that this action of Twitter, like the action of the German company Contabo, is in the context of the aggression of the United States and Britain to Yemen, which has been repeatedly attacked by the United States and Britain due to san'a's support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The management of Ansarullah information base announced: " Attempting to silence the voices and free forums in exposing the Zionist lobby and its evil arms and their heinous terrorist acts against vulnerable people will not be successful because the whole world is fully aware that America supports terrorism, crime and corruption. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024