0
Saturday 17 February 2024 - 21:52

3 Zionist Bases Come under Hezbollah Rocket Attacks

Story Code : 1116946
3 Zionist Bases Come under Hezbollah Rocket Attacks
According to Iran press, citing Al-Manar, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced a few minutes ago in a statement that the Zionist base "Raisat Alam" in the occupied Shabaa farms  has once again been targeted by a missile attack.

It is stated in this statement that this base was directly hit.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the Zionist base "Al-Samaqah" located in the Shabaa farms was also targeted by a missile attack.

Hezbollah also announced that it targeted the gathering of Zionist soldiers in the area of Al-Zahira base in a missile attack.

At noon today, Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a statement and announced:

The Fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Barnit Zionist barracks with a "Falaq 1" missile today, Saturday at 1:00 local time.

The statement also stated that the missile directly hit the intended target.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that it has directly and precisely targeted the two bases of "Zabdin" and "Roisat al-Alam" in the occupied Shabaa farms.

In order to support the stable nation of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and to support the courageous resistance, and in response to the frequent aggressions of the Zionist regime in areas in the south of Lebanon, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance carries out operations against the bases and gatherings of the Zionist army on the borders of Lebanon and the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
Red Sea to Be No Longer Safe Place for Americans: Houthi
16 February 2024
Region in Future Won
Region in Future Won't Belong to US, UK, Zionists: Velayati
16 February 2024
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks
16 February 2024
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli 'Massacres' with Rocket Fires
16 February 2024