US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat

Islam Times - An Iranian deputy foreign minister highlighted Tehran’s strategy for throwing the US out of the region, saying it needs collective efforts and stronger ties among the neighbors.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri said Iran’s main foreign policy agenda is de-escalation of tensions among the neighboring and regional states.“By strengthening quite strategic and deep-rooted bonds with the neighbors, we are definitely resolved to create a stable region with concerted cooperation and collective security,” he added.Describing the eviction of the US forces from the region as the “Iranian administration’s strategic decision”, Baqeri said brotherly and friendly ties among the neighboring countries are needed in order for the expulsion of Americans from the region.Iran won’t allow the outsiders to drive a wedge between Iran and certain neighbors, he said.In remarks in April 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the failure of the enemy’s military strategy in the region, warning against the hostile policy of falsification, distortion, humiliation and making the nations pessimistic about their own capabilities.